Cron went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI for Triple-A Reno in its 14-4 win over Salt Lake on Wednesday.

After smacking 25 long balls in each of the previous three seasons at either the High-A or Double-A level, Cron has continued to supply plenty of pop while moving up to the Pacific Coast League. He's tallied 22 extra-base hits through 196 plate appearances with Reno, aiding him to an .884 OPS. While the power contributions are nice, Cron's status as a corner-infield bat who doesn't walk at a prodigious rate casts skepticism on his ability to find success in the majors. The Diamondbacks more or less validated those concerns by choosing not to protect Cron from the Rule 5 draft over the winter, with the 25-year-old ultimately going unselected.