Cron went 3-for-5 with three home runs and five RBI on Tuesday in Triple-A Reno's 10-6 loss to Oklahoma City.

It's already the second three-homer game of the season and the fourth in three years for Cron, who leads the Pacific Coast League with 36 long balls. The 26-year-old has nothing to prove against Triple-A pitching at this point, but he's blocked from an everyday role in Arizona with Christian Walker locked in as the club's top first baseman. Cron should at least be in store for a promotion to the Diamondbacks when rosters expand in September.