Cron went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Wednesday's loss at Coors Field.

Cron was making his second start of the season after getting called up on May 24. Wednesday marked his first multiple hit game at the major league level as he smacked both doubles off starter Jeff Hoffman. The 26-year-old averaged .339/.437/.800 and led all minor league players with 21 home runs and 62 RBI with Triple-A Reno. He'll have to fight for a secure spot in the lineup, but if Christian Walker continues to slump, the job may be Cron's before long.