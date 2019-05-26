Cron went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Giants.

Making his first MLB start and batting fifth, Cron hit a couple of balls hard that might have left the yard elsewhere, but he had to settle for an RBI double and a sacrifice fly at Oracle Park. With Christian Walker struggling at the plate, the D-backs may be inclined to give Cron a serious look at first base, at least until Jake Lamb finally gets healthy.