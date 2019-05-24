Cron was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Cron has been tearing it up in the minor leagues this season, slashing .339/.437/.800 with 21 homers and 62 RBI over 44 games, so the Diamondbacks will give him a shot against major-league arms. With Jake Lamb (quadriceps) on the 10-day injured list, Cron could see playing time at first base, though Christian Walker will remain the starter.

