Cron went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in an 8-2 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday.

Receiving the opportunity to start because of the designated hitter, Cron hit his first homer of the season. Cron is just 5-for-20 (.250) this year, but all five of his hits have gone for extra bases, giving him a .600 slugging percentage. He also has five RBI and four runs across 12 games.