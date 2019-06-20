Cron launched a solo home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Rockies.

Cron came in to pinch hit for Yoan Lopez in the ninth inning and fired up the Diamondbacks' rally with a solo shot off Wade Davis. Unfortunately, Arizona couldn't get it done this time. Through 21 games, the 26-year-old is batting .233/.277/.605 with four home runs, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. Cron usually takes a back seat to Christian Walker, but it's worth noting that all four of his homers have come in June.