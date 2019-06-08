Cron went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.

Cron has now homered in two straight contests. The Diamondbacks have taken advantage of the weekend series taking place in an AL park by starting both Cron and Christian Walker, alternating the pair between first base and designated hitter. Despite Cron's homers, it's not clear that he's done enough to climb ahead of Walker on the depth chart or to carve out regular at-bats.