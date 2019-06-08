Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Homers in second straight
Cron went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo homer in Saturday's win over the Blue Jays.
Cron has now homered in two straight contests. The Diamondbacks have taken advantage of the weekend series taking place in an AL park by starting both Cron and Christian Walker, alternating the pair between first base and designated hitter. Despite Cron's homers, it's not clear that he's done enough to climb ahead of Walker on the depth chart or to carve out regular at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...