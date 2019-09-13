Cron entered as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his lone at-bat in Thursday's 11-1 loss to the Mets.

Cron made a lot of noise in the minors at Triple-A Reno (38 homers in 82 games), but hasn't been given many opportunities since his September callup. He's made just five plate appearances this month and will be marginalized while the Diamondbacks hunt for a postseason berth. In an earlier stint with the team, Cron posted a .207 average (12-for-38) with four doubles, five home runs and 15 RBI over 27 games.