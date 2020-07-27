site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Makes first start
By
RotoWire Staff
Cron started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Diego.
Cron stepped into the DH role as Christian Walker was given the day off. He's part of the group that includes Walker and Jake Lamb that will share first base and DH.
