site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-kevin-cron-not-in-mondays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cron isn't starting Monday against the Rockies.
Cron had started five of the past seven games, but he remains hitless through 17 at-bats this season. Daulton Varsho will serve as the designated hitter Monday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read