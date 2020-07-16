Cron is considered day-to-day with a sore left hamstring, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
The injury appears minor since the 27-year-old is considered day-to-day, but the specifics of the issue remain unclear. Cron figures to benefit from the implementation of the universal DH this season, though he now has just over a week to move past the hamstring injury before Opening Day.
