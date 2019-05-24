The Diamondbacks are considering promoting Cron from Triple-A Reno, per sources, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Cron is said to meeting the team in San Francisco where Arizona is set to open a three-game set against the Giants on Friday. Cron has ripped apart the Pacific Coast League with 21 home runs while hitting .339/.437/.800 and could provide a lift to the Diamondbacks' slumbering offense. He's played first base at Reno but has previous experience at third as well. Cron could steal at-bats from current first baseman Christian Walker, who is hitting .148 with 22 strikeouts in 60 plate appearances over the last 15 games.