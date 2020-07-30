site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Optioned to alternate camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Jul 30, 2020
at
5:26 pm ET 1 min read
Cron was optioned to the Diamondbacks' alternate training site Thursday.
Cron made just one start over Arizona's first six games this season and went 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. He'll get the chance to continue developing at the alternate training site after catcher Daulton Varsho was added to the 30-man roster Thursday.
