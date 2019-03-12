Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Optioned to Triple-A
Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Cron doesn't have a whole lot left to prove at the Triple-A level, having hit .309/.368/.554 for Reno last season. He'll return there to wait for an opportunity to open up in the big leagues.
