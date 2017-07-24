Cron, 24, went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI for Double-A Jackson on Sunday.

The home run was Cron's 19th of the season, putting him atop the Southern League leaderboard. The 6-foot-5 first baseman is well on his way to a third consecutive 20-plus homer season, but it's been his improved plate discipline that may been the more significant takeaway in his second tour of Double-A. He's upped his walk rate from 6.5 percent in 2016 to 11.1 percent this season, while dropping his strikeout rate from 26.3 percent to 22.7 percent.

