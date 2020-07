Cron (hamstring) made his season debut Saturday, entering as a pinch hitter and striking out for catcher Stephen Vogt in the seventh inning of a 5-1 loss to San Diego.

Cron was hobbled over the final week of summer camp by the hamstring, but his appearance Saturday indicates the injury is no longer a concern. Cron is third on the depth chart at first base and will get at-bats as a designated hitter.