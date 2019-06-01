Cron was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

He was just sent packing Friday, but Cron is back on the roster as an injury replacement for Blake Swihart (oblique). The 26-year-old Cron wasn't given much of a chance in his prior stint, starting just twice in the span of a week, and it's hard to imagine it'll be much different this time around with the team seemingly intent on sticking with Christian Walker at first base for now.

