Cron (hamstring) is expected to swing a bat Friday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The Diamondbacks have a pair of first baseman dealing with injury. Along with Cron, starter Christian Walker (groin) is hoping to get back to activity this weekend. Neither injury sounds serious.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Nursing sore hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Joins player pool•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Could have role with universal DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shipped to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shows off power in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Little opportunity since callup•