Cron (hamstring) took three at-bats Saturday against live pitching but was not allowed to run the bases, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Cron has battled a sore hamstring since Wednesday, which makes his status for Opening Day unclear. Both Cron and Christian Walker (groin) are in the same position entering the final week before the regular season kicks off July 24 in San Diego.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Scheduled to swing Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Nursing sore hamstring•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Joins player pool•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Could have role with universal DH•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shipped to minors•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shows off power in spring•