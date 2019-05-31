Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Sent down
Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno ahead of Friday's game.
The Diamondbacks needed a spot for Friday's starter, Jon Duplantier, and Cron was the roster casualty. Cron, the younger brother of Minnesota's C.J. Cron, was never really given much of a chance, as he started all of two games after getting the call last week. If Cron picks up where he left off with Reno (.339/.437/.800, 21 homers), Arizona won't have a choice but to give Cron a longer look later in the season.
