Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno ahead of Friday's game.

The Diamondbacks needed a spot for Friday's starter, Jon Duplantier, and Cron was the roster casualty. Cron, the younger brother of Minnesota's C.J. Cron, was never really given much of a chance, as he started all of two games after getting the call last week. If Cron picks up where he left off with Reno (.339/.437/.800, 21 homers), Arizona won't have a choice but to give Cron a longer look later in the season.

