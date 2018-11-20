Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Cron's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Cron was promoted to the team's 40-man rostering order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old hit .309/.368/.554 with 22 homers and 28 doubles across 104 games with the Aces in 2018, addressing concerns about his power and on-base skills as a corner-infield bat. His path to major-league playing time could free up in the near future with the Diamondbacks reportedly shopping Paul Goldschmidt, who is in the final year of his contract.
