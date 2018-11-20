Cron's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Cron was promoted to the team's 40-man rostering order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 25-year-old hit .309/.368/.554 with 22 homers and 28 doubles across 104 games with the Aces in 2018, addressing concerns about his power and on-base skills as a corner-infield bat. His path to major-league playing time could free up in the near future with the Diamondbacks reportedly shopping Paul Goldschmidt, who is in the final year of his contract.

More News
Our Latest Stories