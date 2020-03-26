Play

Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

This isn't all too surprising, as Cron is behind both Christian Walker and Jake Lamb on the depth chart at first base. Cron struggled in his big-league debut last season but should get another shot if he continues to show he has nothing left to prove at the highest level of the minors.

