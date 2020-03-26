Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shipped to minors
Cron was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as Cron is behind both Christian Walker and Jake Lamb on the depth chart at first base. Cron struggled in his big-league debut last season but should get another shot if he continues to show he has nothing left to prove at the highest level of the minors.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Shows off power in spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Little opportunity since callup•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Rejoins Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Belts three homers at Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Cron: DH duty coming up•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Take Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...