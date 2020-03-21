Cron was second on the Diamondbacks with three home runs during Cactus League play. He batted .241 (7-for-29) with four extra-base hits, four runs scored and eight RBI over 14 spring appearances.

Cron made steady progress through the minors, hitting at every stop, before breaking out in 2019 with 38 home runs, 105 RBI and a 1.226 OPS at Triple-A Reno. He added another six home runs in 78 plate appearances for the Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, it looks like the Diamondbacks may not have room for the 6-foot-5, 250-pounder, as Christian Walker and Jake Lamb are ahead of him at first base.