Cron is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Cron has started one of the Diamondbacks' three games since getting promoted from Triple-A Reno prior to the weekend. The 26-year-old came through with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 10-4 win, but he may string together a few quality performances before unseating Christian Walker atop the depth chart at first base. For the time being, look for the two power hitters to split starts.