Cron started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Saturday's 5-1 loss to San Francisco.
Cron was called up last week to help address a serious power glut -- Arizona has not homered in 14 of 27 games. That's 52 percent of the schedule without a home run, up from 31 percent in 2019. It's not fair to expect Cron, who is 0-for-11 since his return to the majors, to solve this dilemma. Players like Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Eduardo Escobar, a trio that combined for 96 home runs in 2019, have just five in 27 games.