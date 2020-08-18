Cron started at designated hitter and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 4-3 win over Oakland.
The Diamondbacks recalled Cron from the alternate camp Monday, citing a need for his power. There is an opportunity for Cron to be the primary DH, a position that had originally been handed to Jake Lamb. Cron, who hit 44 home runs between Triple-A and the majors last season, is hitless with four strikeouts in seven at-bats in 2020.
