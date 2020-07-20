Cron (hamstring) traveled to Los Angeles for the Diamondbacks' two-game exhibition set against the Dodgers, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Cron is not expected to play in either game against the Dodgers, but he could see action Tuesday when the Diamonbacks play an intrasquad game in Anaheim. His presence on the trip is a good sign that he'll be ready for the season-opener Friday in San Diego.