Ginkel (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out one over a third of an inning in a 9-3 loss to Miami.

The Diamondbacks had just clawed their way back to tie the game in the top of the eighth, but it took just two batters in the bottom half of the inning for Miami to reclaim the lead off the usually reliable Ginkel. Throw in some shoddy defense and the Marlins pushed six runs across the plate. Ginkel entered the game with a 3.27 ERA and 1.27 WHIP before picking up his first loss of the season.