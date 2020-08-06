Ginkel struck out two over one scoreless inning in Wednesday's 14-7 win over the Astros.

Ginkel has been slowly chipping away at a monstrous 54.00 ERA, which was the result of a four-run outing in two-thirds of an inning on Opening Day. He was a valued setup man over the second half of 2019 and opened the year in that role, but Ginkel has not been used as such since Opening Day. Since then, he's allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four over four innings. As the right-hander adds more positive results, manager Torey Lovullo may eventually return Ginkel to a setup role.