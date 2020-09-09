Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said he's likely to stick with Ginkel as the closer "for the time being," Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Ginkel blew his first chance at closing last week against the Dodgers but nailed down a win two days later against the Giants. "Even though he gave up the lead (against the Dodgers), I thought he threw the ball and was repeating his pitches very well," Lovullo said. Ginkel got the first chance to close games based on his performance and results during the second half of the 2019 season when he posted a 1.48 ERA over 25 games in August and September.