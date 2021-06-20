The Diamondbacks optioned Ginkel to Triple-A Reno following Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Ginkel's demotion comes in the wake of perhaps his worst relief appearance of the season. During Saturday's loss, Ginkel retired only three of the eight batters he faced in a 36-pitch outing, giving up three earned runs on a double and four walks. The loss of control was a surprise from Ginkel; he had issued only three free passes over his last 14 relief appearances combined.
