The Diamondbacks will hold back on using Ginkel for a stretch after the right-hander reported arm fatigue, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Ginkel's next appearance has been pushed to next week. "We're just backing off him a little bit with a little bit of arm fatigue," Lovullo said. "It's kind of the normal time for things like that to pop up from time to time. He spoke up, which we want our guys to do. Nothing has been diagnosed. It's just a matter of us pulling back a little bit at this time when we can." Ginkel is seen as a key component of the bullpen and potential closer candidate if Archie Bradley falters.