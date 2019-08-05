Ginkel will be called up from Triple-A Reno ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The Diamondbacks already cleared a spot for Ginkel on the 40-man and active rosters by designating reliever Zack Godley for assignment following Sunday's 7-5 win over the Nationals. Ginkel had been working as the closer at Reno, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB in 35.1 innings while converting 11 of 12 save chances and holding opponents to a .157 batting average. The right-hander could claim a setup gig in front of Archie Bradley, who appears to have emerged as the Diamondbacks' leading candidate to close after Greg Holland was recently pulled from the role.