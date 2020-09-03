Ginkel allowed a run on two hits while striking out one and blew the save in Wednesday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Dodgers.

This was the first save chance for the Diamondbacks since they traded closer Archie Bradley, and it did not go well for Ginkel, who entered with a 1-0 lead to start the ninth inning. He hung a 2-2 slider to Mookie Betts, who wiped out the slim lead and sent the game into extras. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo told Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic that he plans to use a committee of relievers to close games: Ginkel, Stefan Crichton, Junior Guerra, Yoan Lopez and Hector Rondon. All five of them are controllable beyond this season, so it's logical to assume Lovullo is using the month of September as an audition for the team's closer in 2021.