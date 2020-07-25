Ginkel allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Padres.

It was a 3-2 game when Ginkel entered in the seventh inning, but he allowed a three-run double to Eric Hosmer. This is the type of situation -- close game, late innings -- that the Diamondbacks envision for Ginkel, who served this role well during the second half of 2019.