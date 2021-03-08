Ginkel allowed one walk and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs.

Ginkel entered the game in the eighth inning in what was his second spring appearance. He pitched the fifth inning during is other outing. He had been considered closer material in 2020 following a breakout 2019, but the right-hander allowed 11 earned runs over 10 innings when pitching the final third of games last season. Ginkel is expected to have a spot in the 2021 bullpen but has been passed by Stefan Crichton for high-leverage work.