Ginkel (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Ginkel missed most of the final two months of the 2025 regular season with a right shoulder sprain, but it appears he's come to camp without restrictions given that he's throwing off a mound on the first day pitchers and catchers reported to spring training. The veteran reliever is among those who should be in the mix to serve as closer as part of an unsettled Diamondbacks bullpen. Ginkel was limited to 29 appearances due to injury in 2025, finishing with a 7.36 ERA and 29:13 K:BB over 25.2 innings. From 2023-2024, Ginkel held a 2.86 ERA and 147:38 K:BB across 135.1 regular-season frames.