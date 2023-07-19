Ginkel struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 16-13 win over Atlanta.

The right-hander faced the heart of the order for the NL East leaders and didn't flinch, getting Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Sean Murphy to all chase two-strike sliders. Scott McGough gave up six runs in 1.1 innings over his first two appearances after the All-Star break, so Arizona's closer role could once again be up for grabs, and Ginkel -- who has a 0.00 ERA, 0.32 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through 12.1 innings since the beginning of June -- appears to be the next man up.