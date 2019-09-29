Ginkel allowed only one hit in one inning pitched to earn his second save of the year in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Padres.

Ginkel was called upon since regular closer Archie Bradley had appeared three times over the last four games. Ginkel didn't disappoint, retiring the first two batters he faced before a Francisco Mejia double. He then got Wil Myers to fly out to end the threat. Ginkel has two saves and nine holds with a 1.48 ERA and 0.99 WHIP in 25 appearances this year.