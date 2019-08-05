Ginkel had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

As expected, Ginkel will join the Diamondbacks ahead of Monday's series opener against the Phillies, replacing Zack Godley -- who was designated for assignment -- on the roster and in the bullpen. The 25-year-old has been working as the closer at Reno, converting 11 of his 12 save chances while posting a shiny 1.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 63:14 K:BB in 35.1 innings. If Ginkel is able to carry his success to the majors, he could quickly settle into a setup role in front of Archie Bradley, who appears to be Arizona's top options for saves after Greg Holland was removed as closer.

