Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Optioned to alternate site
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ginkel was optioned to Arizona's alternate training site Thursday.
Ginkel had seemingly taken over as the Diamondbacks' closer after Archie Bradley was traded to Cincinnati at the deadline, but he's now no longer even a low-leverage option. His 6.75 ERA and 2.12 WHIP on the season certainly aren't closer material. Travis Bergen picked up a save Thursday and is the only remaining pitcher on Arizona's roster with a save this season.