Ginkel made his first summer camp appearance Sunday, allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ginkel was a late arrival to camp due to a cold, which required the Diamondbacks to test him twice for COVID-19. "The cold went away, everything felt good," Ginkel said. "Normal illness, set me back a few days, nothing too extreme though." Ginkel was one of the Diamondbacks' best relievers over the second half of last season and enters 2020 in a setup role.
