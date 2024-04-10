Ginkel fired a perfect ninth in a 3-2 win over the Rockies on Tuesday to pick up his first save of the year. He struck out two.

Ginkel finally earned his first save of the year as the team's primary fill-in closer while Paul Sewald (oblique) is on the mend. The 30-year-old was able to bounce back after giving up runs in back-to-back outings. He has kept things pretty clean overall though with a 3.38 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 5.1 innings.