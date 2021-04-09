Ginkel (illness) allowed one hit over a scoreless inning in Thursday's 7-4 loss to Colorado.
Ginkel was unavailable for a game earlier this week with manager Torey Lovullo saying the reliever was "under the weather." Arizona's unsettled bullpen could use some stability, and Ginkel has not yet been scored upon in four appearances, spanning 3.1 innings.
