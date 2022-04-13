Ginkel (elbow) has made two relief appearances for Triple-A Reno this season, covering two scoreless innings and striking out three while giving up one hit and no walks.

Ginkel finished the 2021 campaign on the Diamondbacks' 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, but after he was activated and outrighted off the 40-man roster in November, he reported to spring training at full health. The right-hander fell short in his bid for a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen and will look to impress at Triple-A before earning another look with the big club.