Watch Now:

Ginkel signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration.

Ginkel has posted consecutive solid seasons, though 2023 marked an apparent breakout. He earned 12 saves and holds and posted a 70:23 K:BB across 65.1 innings. Paul Sewald should be locked into the closer role in Arizona, but Ginkel could be his primary setup man.

More News