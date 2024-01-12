Ginkel signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday to avoid arbitration.
Ginkel has posted consecutive solid seasons, though 2023 marked an apparent breakout. He earned 12 saves and holds and posted a 70:23 K:BB across 65.1 innings. Paul Sewald should be locked into the closer role in Arizona, but Ginkel could be his primary setup man.
