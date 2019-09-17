Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Records first save
Ginkel closed out Monday's 7-5 win over the Marlins to pick up his first save of the season. He struck out one and retired the side in order.
The Diamondbacks closer, Archie Bradley, was unavailable Monday due to back spasms, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, so manager Torey Lovullo turned to Ginkel, who has pitched well in a set up role the last couple of weeks. Ginkel has allowed just one run over his last 10 appearances, spanning 10 innings. Lovullo believes Bradley will be ready to go Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...