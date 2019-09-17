Ginkel closed out Monday's 7-5 win over the Marlins to pick up his first save of the season. He struck out one and retired the side in order.

The Diamondbacks closer, Archie Bradley, was unavailable Monday due to back spasms, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic, so manager Torey Lovullo turned to Ginkel, who has pitched well in a set up role the last couple of weeks. Ginkel has allowed just one run over his last 10 appearances, spanning 10 innings. Lovullo believes Bradley will be ready to go Tuesday.