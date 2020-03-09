Play

Ginkel (arm) said he is scheduled to pitch Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Ginkel has been shut down for a number of days with arm fatigue, something he first experienced following last Tuesday's outing against the Royals. "It was kind of barking a couple of days ago," Ginkel said. "I just needed to get it tended to a little bit. So I've been in the training room the past couple of days just trying to get it right, get it back to 100 percent. It's not a big concern."

More News
Our Latest Stories