Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Scheduled for Tuesday
Ginkel (arm) said he is scheduled to pitch Tuesday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Ginkel has been shut down for a number of days with arm fatigue, something he first experienced following last Tuesday's outing against the Royals. "It was kind of barking a couple of days ago," Ginkel said. "I just needed to get it tended to a little bit. So I've been in the training room the past couple of days just trying to get it right, get it back to 100 percent. It's not a big concern."
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Experiencing arm fatigue•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Notches second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Records first save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Sets up for Bradley•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Was unavailable Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Ginkel: Officially promoted•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Finally, the results for the standard mixed-league auction are here, and as usual, it didn't...