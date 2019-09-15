Ginkel retired the side in order, striking out one to earn a hold in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Reds.

Ginkel needed just seven pitches to dispatch the Reds in the eighth inning to earn his seventh hold in the last 12 outings. During that stretch, the rookie right-hander has allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 11.2 innings. Ginkel has been given a steady stream of high-leverage work recently, and he was used Saturday instead of Yoan Lopez, who has been the primary setup man and was available.